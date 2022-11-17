MANILA - Enrique Razon's Prime Infra is looking to launch its initial public offering next year instead of 2022 due to current poor market conditions, an official said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Parañaque, Prime Infra President and CEO Guillaume Lucci said they are seeing better economic developments and hope that 2023 will be a better time to file an IPO.

"I think the first half of next year as soon as conditions are supportive of IPO," said Lucci.

Going public will also support business expansion, Lucci said.

One of the biggest projects under the company is the P200 billion Terra Solar, which is considered the world's largest solar power project.

It has a capacity of 2,500 MW to 3,500 MW of power combined with a 4,000 MWh to 4,500 MWh battery energy storage system.

The company also recently took control of the Malampaya gas project and is seeking to extend the license for Service Contract 38 which is set to expire in 2024.

"We are focused on producing as much gas as we can to sustain the needs of the powerplant," said Lucci, adding that they will continue extracting gas in the same field and look at other fields in the service contract.

Prime Infra also plans to expand Manila Water, where it now holds majority of voting interest. It is eyeing to build a dam in Cebu and other water projects in major cities in the country.

Earlier this month, the company said the dam system it is building in Rodriguez, Rizal has started commercial operations and is now delivering 80 million liters per day of raw water.

