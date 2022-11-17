Nag-aayos ng price tags ang isang supermarket staff sa isang pamilihan sa Tondo, Maynila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

Nasa higit 10 porsiyento ang itinaas sa presyo ng ilang produkto ngayong linggo, ayon sa grupo ng mga supermarket.

Ayon kay Steven Cua, pinuno ng Philippine Amalgamated Supermarket Association, kabilang na rito ang kape at creamer.

"Gumagalaw pa rin ngayon as we speak, and ang daming nagtaas, more than 10 percent ang itinaas ng mga items. Ten percent sa presyo, selected items. [...] May coffee, may creamer, more than 10 percent ang itinaas," aniya sa panayam sa Teleradyo noong hapon ng Miyerkoles.

Ayon pa kay Cua, posibleng tumaas pa ang presyo ng ilang pangunahing bilihin bago mag-Pasko.

Kaya naman, may payo din si Cua ngayong holiday season para makatipid.

"Bilang consumer you have to be creative, business people are trying to be creative so for us to be able to survive during this difficult times, same with the buyers, with the consumers," ani Cua.

"You have to review your buying patterns, the way you buy things huwag nyo sabihing dati kasya ba't ngayon hindi na kumakasya. Think of others, dishes you can prepare --which we are the stores suggesting imbes na hamon, you can prepare, again we don't wanna sell less hamon that's not idea but the idea is for those who cannot afford."

Payo naman ni Cua sa Department of Trade and Industry na i-promote ang mga brand na hindi nagtaas ng presyo.

"I suggested to DTI na if i were them, and to promote these items, to promote these items and say that these items have not increased, so show the government has that something," ani Cua.

Nitong Oktubre, umabot ang inflation sa 7.7 porsiyento mula 6.9 porsiyento noong Setyembre. Ito na ang pinakamataas na inflation sa loob ng halos 14 taon.

Pinakamalaki ang naging dagdag-singil sa ilang food products.