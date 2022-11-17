MANILA - Japanese investors are "serious" about investing in the renewable energy and agro-industrial sectors of the country, the head of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said Thursday.

Citing the seminars they attended during the Philippine Business Forum in Tokyo, acting PEZA chief Tereso Panga said Japanese businessmen are also interested in the area of electric vehicles.

Panga did not give details but noted that this is in line with the Marcos administration's plans to boost these sectors in the country.

"Bagama’t sila ngayon ay number one na investors sa economic zones under PEZA, patuloy pa natin silang hinihikayat na mag-invest pa sa Pilipinas," he added.

(Although they are already the number one investors in economic zones under PEZA, we are still encouraging them to invest more in the Philippines.)

Japan currently has nearly 900 companies in the country, said the official, employing around 352,000 direct employees. It has a cumulative investment of P740 billion as of this year, he noted.

During the business forum, the PEZA was able to sign a registration agreement with an electronics company, and a memorandum of agreement with a Japanese investor in biotech and blockchain.