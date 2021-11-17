Tesla Chief Executive Office Elon Musk speaks at his company's factory in Fremont, California, June 22, 2012, as the car company began delivering its Model S electric sedan. Noah Berger, Reuters/File Photo

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk exercises option to buy 2.1 million shares and sold another 934,091 shares solely to meet tax withholding obligations related to the exercise of stock options, US securities filings showed on Tuesday.

More details to follow.

