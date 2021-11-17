Home  >  Business

Tesla's Musk sells another 934,000 shares to pay taxes after exercising options: filing

Reuters

Posted at Nov 17 2021 10:47 AM

Tesla Chief Executive Office Elon Musk speaks at his company's factory in Fremont, California, June 22, 2012, as the car company began delivering its Model S electric sedan. Noah Berger, Reuters/File Photo
Tesla Chief Executive Office Elon Musk speaks at his company's factory in Fremont, California, June 22, 2012, as the car company began delivering its Model S electric sedan. Noah Berger, Reuters/File Photo

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk exercises option to buy 2.1 million shares and sold another 934,091 shares solely to meet tax withholding obligations related to the exercise of stock options, US securities filings showed on Tuesday.

