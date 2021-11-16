MANILA — The Department of Trade and Industry on Tuesday said Filipinos must get into entrepreneurship, highlighting its programs to help start-ups during the second day of the Philippine Start-Up Week (PHSW 21).

“There is no better time to invest in the local ecosystem than now. The country has growing number of incubator accelerators, investors, networks, and programs, and we need the support of both the public and private sector to build our goal of building an inclusive, sustainable system possible,” DTI undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba said.

Citing reports by the Startup Genome’s GSER 2021 report, Aldaba said Manila was “one of the top 100 emerging ecosystems in the world, and top 20 global ecosystems in affordable talent” where financial technology and e-commerce were among major strengths.

“We are still a relatively young and active ecosystem but with a lot of potential and talent,” she said.

The DTI started the “startup growth and development program” to help improve the number of startups and their quality, with funding worth P250 million allocated.

The country is also in the process of building the National Center for AI Research.

“This is going to serve as hub for the scientists and other researchers as they conduct AI research and development, training and consultancy services,” Aldaba said.

“This center aims primarily to support AI needs of startups including MSMes and large enterprises, a great place for AI startups.”

The Department of Science and Technology also implemented the Startup Grant Fund Program.

“After 2 cycles of proposal submissions and evaluations, we have received a total of 93 proposals, of which 82 are industry-related and 11 are health-related innovations. Only 25 startups have passed all evaluation levels and approved for funding with a total budget of P84.9 million,” said DOST undersecretary Sancho Mabborang.

The PHSW was launched on Monday and will end on Friday, with 15,000 expected participants and hundreds of startups joining the conference.

RELATED VIDEO