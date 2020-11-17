SN Aboitiz clarifies it operates Magat Hydro Plant, not Magat Dam

An aerial shot of Magat Dam water release. FILE

MANILA - Renewable energy firm SN Aboitiz Power (SNAP) clarified on Tuesday that it operates the Magat Hydroelectric Power Plant, and not the Magat Dam which is run by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA).

The clarification came after reports and social media posts supposedly identified SNAP as the owner or operator of the Magat Dam.

“SNAP does not own, manage, or operate Magat dam and its re-regulating facilities," SNAP said in a statement.

"It took over Magat hydroelectric power plant in 2007 after a successful privatization bid. Magat Dam is a multi-purpose dam primarily for irrigation and flood control. As such, the ownership, management, and operations of Magat and Maris dams and all other non-power components such as reservoirs and spillways remained with the government through the National Irrigation Administration,” SNAP added.

Cagayan and Isabela provinces are currently submerged in flood caused in part by the water release from Magat Dam at the height of rain-heavy Typhoon Ulysses.

Cagayan residents are looking to pursue the filing of charges to operators of Magat Dam.

SNAP aid to typhoon-affected areas

Meanwhile, SNAP said it spent P3.5 million for relief operations in hardest-hit areas of Typhoon Ulysses.

The company started mobilizing on Nov. 16 and has helped communities in Isabela and Cagayan provinces with relief goods, food and water supplies, and medicines.

SNAP said it expects to reach and extend help to 2,465 families in both areas.

It will also provide aid to Cagayan, Ifugao, and Nueva Vizcaya in the coming days, it said.

SNAP is a joint venture of SN Power of Norway and AboitizPower, owning and operating various hydropower plants in the country.