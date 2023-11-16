President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos are welcomed by US Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff at their residence in US Naval Observatory, Washington D.C., U.S.A. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. KJ Rosales, PPA pool

MANILA — The Philippines and the United States have concluded negotiations for the "historic" 123 civil nuclear cooperation agreement, the White House said on Thursday.

The conclusion of the negotiation happened during US Vice President Kamala Harris and President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's meeting at the sidelines of the APEC Summit in San Francisco, California.

"[This] will deepen our partnership to build a global clean energy economy and strengthen our shared commitment to improving energy security and advancing the global nonproliferation regime," the White House readout stated.

The negotiations started in November last year, the White House said,

which aims to "support expanded cooperation on zero-emission energy and nonproliferation priorities."

The White House said the agreement sought to provide legal basis for US exports of nuclear equipment and material to the Philippines and support Filipino and American businesses.

Meralco also announced that it had signed a deal with a US-based developer of small nuclear reactors to study the deployment of these energy systems in the Philippines.

In an earlier release, Washington said it was committed to work with Manila on increasing energy security and "deploying advanced nuclear reactor technology as quickly as safety and security conditions permit to meet the Philippines’ dire baseload power needs."

Gabriela Women’s Party last year criticized the negotiations, saying this could be used to "discreetly export and install nuclear weapons in the country."

They were also against proposals to boost some nuclear technologies in the Philippines.

"There are research studies that prove that small modular nuclear reactors may actually generate more radioactive waste than conventional nuclear power plants," the group said.