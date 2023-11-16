PH ready to take off as leading investment hub of Asia: Marcos Jr

President of the Philippines Ferdinand "Bongbong" Romualdez Marcos Jr. speaks at the APEC CEO Summit during the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference at the Moscone West Convention Center in San Francisco, California, USA, 15 November 2023. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday told potential investors in the United States that the Philippines is ready to take off as a leading investment hub of Asia.

This as he noted the country’s economic growth despite headwinds, as well as his government’s solid economic reform agenda during the Philippine Economic Briefing held at the sidelines of the APEC Summit in San Francisco Wednesday.

“A wealth of opportunity awaits you in the Philippines, and we are ready to explore new horizons or investments in the coming years,” Marcos Jr said in his speech.

The President expressed confidence that the Philippines will be able to achieve its target to grow the economy by 6 to 7 percent for 2023, following the country’s 5.5% GDP growth for the first three quarters.

“This is the fastest growth amongst major economies in Asia, outpacing Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and Malaysia,” he said, noting projections by major international financial institutions and think tanks that the Philippines “will outpace its major regional peers.”

This, he says comes amid challenges brought about by “uncertain global environment beset by slower growth, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions.”

Marcos Jr meanwhile said that his administration “has put a favorable business environment at the center of the government’s thrust to promote high-value investments,” and are committed to purposeful reforms. Among these, he says are amendments to the Public Service Act, Foreign Investments Act, Retail Trade Liberalization Act and the Renewable Energy Act IRR, as well as reforms to the Philippines’ fiscal incentives structure through the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act, which he says are expected to result in an influx of highly desirable investments in strategic sectors of the Philippine economy.

President Marcos also noted reforms in the government’s public-private partnerships (PPP) framework to be able to simplify approval processes, ensure the viability and bankability of PPP projects, cut red tape, and pave the way for quality infrastructure development.

“These reforms support the Philippines’ massive infrastructure drive. We are prioritizing the implementation of 197 infrastructure flagship projects worth around USD 155 billion with a sharp focus on upgrading physical and digital connectivity, water, agriculture, health, transport, and energy,” he said.