Linemen install cables for internet connection along Tomas Morato area in Quezon City on October 27, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines signed a $400 million partnership with 2 firms to help bring internet to remote areas in the country, Malacañang said on Thursday.

The partnership with Astranis and Orbits will help the country get its first MicroGEO satellites "to bridge our digital divide and foster our digital transformation," said President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. during the signing of the agreement.

The first two satellites will be delivered to the country and are expected to generate $400 million investment "over the next 8 years," Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said.

Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said the first satellite would be named "Agila" as it aimed to "foster the spirit of technological advancements and strengthening international partnerships," said the Palace.

Around 10 million users and 30,000 barangays will benefit from this project, which could generate 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, noted Garafil.

RELATED VIDEO