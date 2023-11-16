Foreign tourists from the Silver Spirit cruise ship are given a Philippine Fiesta-themed welcome as they arrive at the Eva Macapagal Super Terminal in Manila on Feb. 15, 2023. The event marks the restart of cruise tourism in the country after a 3-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Tourism. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Philippines earned about $7 billion or P404 billion from foreign tourist arrivals in the first ten months of 2023, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said in a statement.

This amount is around 190 percent higher compared to the $2.47 billion, or P138.46 billion in estimated visitor receipts recorded last year.

“We have received over 4.63 million international visitors which constitutes 96 percent of our entire year’s target," Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco said.

The Philippines is aiming to attract 5 million foreign visitors this year.

Speaking at a panel discussion with other Philippine economic managers in San Francisco, California, Frasco said the DOT is working with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to build more tourism infrastructure in the country.

"Over 158 kilometers of tourism roads have been constructed or rehabilitated this year," Frasco said.

Frasco said the DOT has built 10 tourist rest areas (TRA) in strategic locations across the country, with 18 more to come to give tourists a more comfortable stay in the Philippines.

The Philippines is also expected to build five cruise terminals in the coming year, Frasco said.

She noted that this is a project under the leadership of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Philippine Ports Authority.

