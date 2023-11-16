Ayala Corp. net income climbs 42 pct in first 9 months

Ayala Malls Manila Bay. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Ayala Corporation said its core net income in the first 9 months of 2023 climbed 42 percent to P31 billion.

The conglomerate said the growth was supported by strong earnings from BPI, Ayala Land, and its energy unit ACEN.

BPI earlier said its net income for the first nine months of 2023 climbed 26.4 percent to P38.6 billion.

The company's real estate arm, Ayala Land, saw net income grow 38 percent to P18.4 billion on the back of gains in its property development and commercial leasing businesses.

ACEN's net income, meanwhile, jumped 59 percent to P6.6 billion.

Ayala noted, however, that telco giant Globe's net income went down 27 percent to P19.4 billion on the back of a one-time gain on the partial sale of its data center business in the same period last year.

