Shell says working with government on rules for e-vehicle charging stations



MANILA - Shell said it is working with the government and other stakeholders regarding the rules for setting up and operating electric vehicle charging stations.

Shell Vice President Randy del Valle, once these rules are clarified, the company may lay out a plan for expanding EV charging services.

“One thing for sure, is that we have a lot of learning in Shell globally, and we are really trying to apply what is best for the Philippines, and we want to be a part of that conversation via various partnerships with the private sector, consumers, and the government,” del Valle said.

Shell currently operates an EV charging station in Mamplasan on the northbound side of the South Luzon Expressway. He said that right now, there is only a small demand for EV charging as the vast majority of vehicles still run on gasoline and diesel.

"If you look at that there are just around more than 10,000 customers that have EV chargers, but the majority of which are actually for motorbikes.”

Edmund Araga, President of the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines says the number is a bit higher.

“We have about 13,964 based on LTO registration, 2021,” Araga said noting that these are e-trikes, e-motorcycles, e-jeeps, e-cars, e-bus, and e-trucks.

“Various na yon but majority of it is e-trikes. There are about 7,000 and then 5,000 are e-bikes. Ang kotse maliit pa ang number. It is around 700 to 800. Pero last year, based on selling nila nasa almost 1,000.”

Araga added because of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, the Philippines can expect more electric vehicle vendors to enter the country. He noted that richer Filipinos have been buying electric vehicles in cash, while more affordable variants are expected to be available soon.

Right now charging stations offer their services for free. But there are some that are also charging fees, such as Shell Mamplasan.

Del Valle said the charger in the station is the fastest in the Philippines, able to give an EV a full charge in less than 30 minutes. Electric vehicle makers have said that charging can take anywhere between 20 minutes to one hour.

The cost at Shell Mamplasan is P60 per minute, which means P1,800.00 for a half hour of charging, compared to a full tank of gas which these days can easily eclipse P2,000.

Araga said it is even cheaper for the smaller electric vehicles.

“Comparing it to a full tank of gas, malayong malayo (the difference is huge),” Arag.

