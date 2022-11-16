MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may need to continue hiking interest rates to rein in inflation and support the Philippine peso, an economist said on Wednesday.

The country's inflation is "extremely reactive" to global factors putting the central bank in a difficult position, AIA Group Market Economist Herve Lievore told ANC.

Inflation in October hit 7.7 percent, the highest in almost 14 years. Meanwhile, the BSP's benchmark borrowing rate now stands at 4.25 percent, 225 basis points higher than at the start of the year.

"Against this backdrop, BSP has very few options but to tighten monetary policy as much as possible with a view also of limiting the depreciation of the currency," Lievore said.

"It’s extremely crucial for the BSP to continue to hike aggressively," he added.

BSP Gov. Felipe Medalla has said the Monetary Board would "match" the US Federal Reserve's 75-basis points hike last Nov. 2.

The BSP is set to hold its policy-setting meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17.