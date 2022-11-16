MANILA - AirAsia Philippines said on Wednesday it would increase flight frequency to Hong Kong in December to serve Overseas Filipino Workers returning home for the holidays.

Flights to Hong Kong will become 3 times weekly next month scheduled every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, the airline said in a statement.

Over 188,000 Filipinos are working in Hong Kong as of August 2022, data from the Department of Migrant Workers showed.

AirAsia said it ended the third quarter for its Manila - Hong Kong route with a 70 percent load factor, signaling an uptrend in demand toward the end of the year.

“Hong Kong remains to be among the leading hosts of OFWs in Asia. Our goal as the world’s best low-cost airline is to give our kababayans the chance to go home with friendly fares and world-class service," AirAsia Philippines Chief Executive Officer Ricky Isla said.

"Our guests can expect more flights to and from more AirAsia destinations very soon as we aim to achieve our pre-pandemic international operational capacity by the first half of 2023," he added.

AirAsia said it also launched a one-way base fare sale for P1,411 from Nov. 14 to 17 for travels until May 31, 2023.

