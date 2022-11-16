The Department of Agriculture, National Dairy Authority, and UP Los Baños Dairy Training and Research Institute partner with Alaska Milk Corporation to establish the PH-Netherlands Dairy Excellence Center. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Agriculture and Alaska Milk Corporation on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding to boost milk production.

The deal involves the establishment of the Philippines-Netherlands Dairy Excellence Center, which aims to boost the development of the country's dairy programs to benefit both farmers and the public.

Under this program, Royal FrieslandCampina, a Netherlands-based company where Alaska is a subsidiary, will conduct training courses and form partnerships to share knowledge to our farmers.

"Makakatulong ito sa mind-setting ng ating dairy farmers for a productive, profitable, and sustainable dairy farming enterprise dito sa Philippines. Because of climate change and food crisis, we really need to be efficient in the production of our milk," said Dr. Farell Benjelix Magtoto, OIC of the National Dairy Authority.

(This will help in the mind-setting of our dairy farmers for productive, profitable, and sustainable dairy farming enterprise here in the Philippines)

Magtoto said dairy production in the Philippines is on the rise, and a record-high is expected this year.

"We are very optimistic na by Dec. 31, we will be finally breaching the 30 million liters (of milk) at meron pang sobra, 1.6 million. We are having a good performance from January, kahit we're still recovering, dahil sa sipag ng ating farmers," he said.

Last year, Alaska established the first corporate-led Dairy Training and Development Program, which aims to uplift the quality of milk and increase farm productivity.

The company trained more than 100 dairy farmers last year, and will be training 300 more this year.

The center would focus on dairy farmer training, farmer-to-farmer exchange programs, exchange of academic materials, exchange of research, and special programs, the company said.

"We are here to bring affordable nutrition, and that is what we'll continue bringing in," said Tarang Gupta, managing director of Alaska Milk Corp.

