Philippine Airlines planes are seen at the background as a man uses his phone at the arrival area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on May 24, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - Philippine Airlines is now operating 40 percent of its pre-pandemic regular flight frequencies with an average of 120 flights per day, it said Tuesday.

"As we anticipate a surge in travel demand with the gradually improving health situation in the country, we continue to build up our flight route network and work closely with government to further ease travel restrictions without sarificing passenger safety," the flag carrier said in a statement.

For international flights, PAL said it has resumed weekly flights for the following destinations:

Los Angeles

San Francisco

New York (JFK)

Honolulu

Guam

Toronto

Vancouver

London (Heathrow)

Singapore

Bangkok

Jakarta

Pnom Penh

PAL also has flights to the following:

Auckland

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Kuala Lumpur

Hanoi

Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)

Seoul (Incheon)

Tokyo

Fukuoka

Osaka

Nagoya

Hong Kong

Taipei

Dubai

Dammam

. Riyadh

Doha

Passengers are advised to check with the country of destination for changing arrival requirements, PAL said.

For its domestic operations, PAL has regular flights from Manila to the following:

Laoag

Legazpi

Puerto Princesa

Busuanga (Coron)

Bacolod

Cebu

Catarman

Calbayog

Dumaguete

Antique (San Jose)

Iloilo

Kalibo

Caticlan (Boracay)

Roxas

Tacloban

Tagbilaran (Panglao)

Butuan

Cotabato

Cagayan de Oro

Dipolog

Davao

General Santos

Siargao

Ozamiz

Pagadian

Zamboanga

From Cebu, PAL flies to the following destinations:

Bacolod

Butuan

Cagayan de Oro

Caticlan (Boracay)

Clark

Davao

SIargao

Tacloban

Zamboanga

From Zamboanga, there are flights to Tawi-Tawi, it said.

The following local governments meanwhile, are accepting vaccinaton cards upon entry:

Bacolod

Butuan

Cagayan de Oro

Catarman

Cebu City/Lapu Lapu City/Cebu Province

Clark

Iloilo

Negros Occidental

Pagadian

Roxas

Tacloban

Tagbilaran

The aviation sector is among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic due to mobility restrictions imposed globally to curb the virus' spread.

PAL earlier filed a Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in the US as the pandemic aggravated losses.



