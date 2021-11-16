MANILA - Philippine Airlines is now operating 40 percent of its pre-pandemic regular flight frequencies with an average of 120 flights per day, it said Tuesday.
"As we anticipate a surge in travel demand with the gradually improving health situation in the country, we continue to build up our flight route network and work closely with government to further ease travel restrictions without sarificing passenger safety," the flag carrier said in a statement.
For international flights, PAL said it has resumed weekly flights for the following destinations:
- Los Angeles
- San Francisco
- New York (JFK)
- Honolulu
- Guam
- Toronto
- Vancouver
- London (Heathrow)
- Singapore
- Bangkok
- Jakarta
- Pnom Penh
PAL also has flights to the following:
- Auckland
- Brisbane
- Melbourne
- Sydney
- Kuala Lumpur
- Hanoi
- Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)
- Seoul (Incheon)
- Tokyo
- Fukuoka
- Osaka
- Nagoya
- Hong Kong
- Taipei
- Dubai
- Dammam
- . Riyadh
- Doha
Passengers are advised to check with the country of destination for changing arrival requirements, PAL said.
For its domestic operations, PAL has regular flights from Manila to the following:
- Laoag
- Legazpi
- Puerto Princesa
- Busuanga (Coron)
- Bacolod
- Cebu
- Catarman
- Calbayog
- Dumaguete
- Antique (San Jose)
- Iloilo
- Kalibo
- Caticlan (Boracay)
- Roxas
- Tacloban
- Tagbilaran (Panglao)
- Butuan
- Cotabato
- Cagayan de Oro
- Dipolog
- Davao
- General Santos
- Siargao
- Ozamiz
- Pagadian
- Zamboanga
From Cebu, PAL flies to the following destinations:
- Bacolod
- Butuan
- Cagayan de Oro
- Caticlan (Boracay)
- Clark
- Davao
- SIargao
- Tacloban
- Zamboanga
From Zamboanga, there are flights to Tawi-Tawi, it said.
The following local governments meanwhile, are accepting vaccinaton cards upon entry:
- Bacolod
- Butuan
- Cagayan de Oro
- Catarman
- Cebu City/Lapu Lapu City/Cebu Province
- Clark
- Iloilo
- Negros Occidental
- Pagadian
- Roxas
- Tacloban
- Tagbilaran
The aviation sector is among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic due to mobility restrictions imposed globally to curb the virus' spread.
PAL earlier filed a Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in the US as the pandemic aggravated losses.
RELATED VIDEO:
ANC, ANC Top, PAL, Philippine Airlines, flag carrier, PAL flights, aviation, travel, PAL domestic flights