MANILA - Face shields will no longer be required when riding public transportation in areas under Alert Level 3 and lower, the Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to remove the once mandatory health measure against COVID-19.

“In line with the directive issued by the IATF, which was also approved by the Palace, wearing of face shields in areas, where Alerts Level 1, 2 and 3 are in place, is no longer mandatory. It will be voluntary," DOTr representative to the IATF-EID and Undersecretary for Administrative Services Artemio Tuazon Jr said.

The DOTr said it would also implement the following public transportation protocols:

• For areas under Alert Level 5 and granular lockdowns, the use of face shields in community settings shall be mandatory

• For areas under Alert Level 4, local government units and private establishments were given the discretion to require the use of face shields

The protocols will be enforced immediately, the DOTr said.

To ensure the safety of passengers, face masks will remain mandatory. Social distancing and frequent sanitation will still be implemented while talking and eating are still discouraged, the DOTr said.

Passengers of any mode of public transportation had been required to wear face shields, aside from face masks, since Aug. 15, 2020.

