Private firms to build, donate EDSA Busway bridges: DOTr

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Monday said three private firms will be building and donating pedestrian bridges, stations and other facilities for the EDSA Busway system.

The DOTr said it has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with SM Prime Holdings, DM Wenceslao and Associates Inc, and Double Dragon Properties Corporation, for the construction of EDSA Busway bridges with concourses.

The structures will provide safer, more convenient, and PWD-friendly walkways for the riding public using the EDSA Busway stations, and for pedestrians crossing EDSA from one side to the other, the DOTr said.

The project will have modern architecture, featuring concierges, ticketing booths, and turnstiles for the automatic fare collection system, the DOTr said. It will also have ramps and elevators for PWDs, senior citizens, and pregnant women.

“With the state-of-the art facility of the EDSA Busway Bridge and Concourse, we will be catering world-class service to the public,” said Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

The bridges and concourses will be located at SM Mall of Asia, SM North EDSA, SM Megamall, Macapagal Boulevard in Aseana City, and at EDSA near the corner of Macapagal Avenue.

"As part of our commitment, we will ensure that the overhead bridges and passenger concourses are properly secured and well-maintained for the safety and convenience of all passengers and pedestrians. All these, we will undertake at no additional cost to the government," said SM Prime Holdings president Jeffrey Lim.

Construction can start within 2 to 3 months once the detailed engineering design (DED) is finalized and necessary permits are secured, while the project is expected to be finished in 6 to 8 months.

The EDSA Busway runs from Monumento in Caloocan City to the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

Since its launch, the EDSA Busway has effectively reduced travel time from the previous 3-3.5 hours from Monumento to PITX, to just 50 minutes to 1 hour, according to the DOTr.