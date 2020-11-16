Aboitiz gets PDEx nod list second tranche of P30 billion bonds

MANILA - Conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) has secured approval from the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. (PDEx) to list the second tranche of its P30 billion fixed-rate bonds, the company said on Monday.

The second tranche bonds issue raised P7.55 billion in funds to refinance maturing debt obligations of the company.

"The bonds will be issued in two series - Series C with a fixed interest rate of 2.8403 percent per annum maturing in 2023, and Series D with a fixed interest rate of 3.3059% per annum maturing in 2025," AEV said.

PDEx approval will allow for the bonds to be traded in the fixed-income market.

AEV is a diversified conglomerate having business interests in power, banking, food, real estate, and infrastructure, among others.

