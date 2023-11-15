Shopee: Over $1B in gross merchandise value sold during 11.11 sale

MANILA -- Online sellers sold over $1 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) in one day from Shopee's 11.11 Mega Pamasko Sale, the shopping platform said Wednesday.

In a statement, Shopee said home and living, and health and personal care were the best-selling categories in the 11.11 sale.

In the Philippines, the e-commerce platform said organic baby wipes and powdered milk were the top-selling items.

Many Filipinos also tuned in to Shopee's live selling platform, where they redeemed 12 million vouchers. Shopee said 33 times more items were bought on Shopee Live.

Beauty products and floor stickers were the bestsellers on Shopee Live, the platform said.