Gov't employees get yearend bonus, cash gift starting November 15

MANILA -- Government employees are getting their year-end bonuses and cash gifts starting November 15, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said.

In a statement, DBM said it has allotted P45.3 billion for the bonuses of the civilian personnel and P15.2 billion for the military or uniformed personnel.

Meanwhile, P8.9 billion was allocated for the cash gift of over 1.7 million civilian and military and uniformed personnel in the national government agencies.

Those receiving the bonuses and cash gifts are employees who have served at least a total of four (4) months of service from January 1 to October 31, 2023, and have remained in government service as of October 31

The year-end bonus is equivalent to one month of basic pay as of October 31, and the cash gift is worth P5,000.

