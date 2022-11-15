MANILA — San Miguel Corp said on Tuesday its revenues in the first 9 months of 2022 has exceeded its pre-pandemic revenues in 2019.

Consolidated revenues reached P1.1 trillion, higher by 71 percent compared to P650.6 billion in the same period in 2019, "surpassing" pre-pandemic level, SMC told the stock exchange.

It said consolidated core net income hit P43.5 billion for the period, up 26 percent compared to P34.4 billion in the same period in 2021.

Consolidated income from operations grew 24 percent to P108.5 billion driven by Petron, Food and Beverage, Packaging and Infrastructure as well as cost initiatives that mitigated inflation of material costs and currency volatility, SMC said.

"The continuing increase in demand for our products and services has been very encouraging despite the challenging business environment. This inspires us to continue with our efforts to remain focused on achieving full recovery," SMC President and CEO Ramon Ang said.

SMC's portfolio includes San Miguel Food and Beverage, San Miguel Brewery, Ginebra San Miguel, San Miguel Foods, SMC Global Power Holdings Corp and Petron Corp, among others.

