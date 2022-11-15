MerryMary Consumer Corp chairman Edgar "Injap" Sia II poses with then finance secretary Carlos Dominguez III, Amb. Benedicto Yujuico and Tony Tan Caktiong during the opening of the first outlet in April 2019. The company aims to raise P1.6 billion through its planned initial public offering. Handout/File

MANILA — Listed supermarket operator MerryMart Consumer Corp on Tuesday said its net income rose over 84 percent to P42.49 million for the first 9 months of 2022.

Revenues rose over 62 percent to P4.55 billion from January to September compared to the same period in 2021, the company led by DoubleDragon's Edgar "Injap" Sila II told the stock exchange.

Strong performance was driven by continued sales growth and consolidation of the recent acquisition of pharmacy chain Carlos SuperDrug and Cecile's Pharmacy, MerryMart said.

"We continue to be firm and unwavering in our pursuit to usher the MerryMart Group to become one of the most dominant and highly relevant consumer company in the Philippines by 2030," said Sia, who sits as MerryMart chairman.

Its MM Wholesale ECommerce platform has gained further traction after it expanded reach to cover Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Pampanga and Bataan on top of consumers in the National Capital Region, Sia said.

Sia said the goal is for these wholesale distribution centers to be available in all 82 provinces in the country to cover 99 percent of the Philippine consumer market.

MerryMart aims to grow its total network to 1,200 branches by 2030.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: