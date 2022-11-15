Staff (R) from restaurants and shops try to attract pedestrians at Kabukicho, Japan's biggest night life entertainment area at Shinjuku, in Tokyo, Japan, 20 July 2020. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA/FILE

TOKYO - Japan's economy shrank 0.3 percent in the 3 months to September, official data showed Tuesday, due to high import costs and weak private consumption despite the end of Covid-19 restrictions.

The latest data was below market expectations of 0.3 percent growth.

