Home  >  Business

Japan's economy shrank 0.3 percent in July-September: official data

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Nov 15 2022 08:25 AM

Staff (R) from restaurants and shops try to attract pedestrians at Kabukicho, Japan's biggest night life entertainment area at Shinjuku, in Tokyo, Japan, 20 July 2020. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA/FILE
Staff (R) from restaurants and shops try to attract pedestrians at Kabukicho, Japan's biggest night life entertainment area at Shinjuku, in Tokyo, Japan, 20 July 2020. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA/FILE

TOKYO - Japan's economy shrank 0.3 percent in the 3 months to September, official data showed Tuesday, due to high import costs and weak private consumption despite the end of Covid-19 restrictions.

The latest data was below market expectations of 0.3 percent growth.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Japan   economy   Japan economy   COVID-19 pandemic   import cost   trade   consumption   spending  

BRAND NEWS