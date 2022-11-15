Home > Business Japan's economy shrank 0.3 percent in July-September: official data Agence France-Presse Posted at Nov 15 2022 08:25 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Staff (R) from restaurants and shops try to attract pedestrians at Kabukicho, Japan's biggest night life entertainment area at Shinjuku, in Tokyo, Japan, 20 July 2020. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA/FILE TOKYO - Japan's economy shrank 0.3 percent in the 3 months to September, official data showed Tuesday, due to high import costs and weak private consumption despite the end of Covid-19 restrictions. The latest data was below market expectations of 0.3 percent growth. Japan inflation at highest level since 2014 Japan's economy rebounds on solid consumption, Omicron clouds outlook Japan eyes 26 trillion-yen economic package to fight inflation RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, economy Read More: Japan economy Japan economy COVID-19 pandemic import cost trade consumption spending /entertainment/11/15/22/russia-bans-entry-to-100-canadians-including-jim-carrey/entertainment/11/15/22/us-talk-show-host-jay-leno-in-hospital-with-burns-media/spotlight/11/15/22/what-would-happen-if-a-nuclear-bomb-was-used-in-ukraine/overseas/11/15/22/how-xi-jinpings-10-years-in-power-changed-china/business/11/15/22/amazon-to-layoff-10000-employees-report