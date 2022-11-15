MANILA - DoubleDragon on Tuesday said its consolidated core net income jumped 120.6 percent to P2.22 billion from January to September 2022.

Consolidated core revenues hit P5.66 billion, up 23 percent, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Higher revenues resulted from real estate sales doubling from the sale of Hotel101 Davai and Hotel 101 Cebu Mactan Airport, DoubleDragon said.

"DoubleDragon since the past few years has been in the intense mode of putting brick by brick its business fundamentals and simultaneously solidifying each and every underlying part of the business. Today, we are glad that the team has formed and calibrated its concept, brand and business unit

DoubleDragon Chairman Edgar Injap Sia II said the company calibrated its business into 4 diversified real estate sectors which include office leasing, provincial community mall leasing, condotel concept and industrial warehouse complex.

DoubleDragon operates DD Meridian Park, the Jollibee Tower, CityMalls, CentralHub and Hotel101.

RELATED VIDEO: