MANILA - Specialty retailer SSI Group Inc on Monday said it reduced its net loss for the first 9 months of the year by 42 percent to P445 million from P762 million during the same period last year due to strong sales in the third quarter.

For the third quarter, net loss was at P271 million, SSI Group told the stock exchange.

Sales were strong during the third quarter, reaching P2.9 billion despite the lockdown in August and the modified enhanced community quarantine in September, the specialty retailer said.

Third-quarter sales were up 28 percent in the third quarter, which brought the total sales for the first 9 months to P9.3 billion, also higher by 28 percent compared to a year ago, SSI Group said.

Since the further easing of restriction in November, "we have seen significant growth in sales as more customers return to malls and to working from their offices, and as people have begun to socialize and prepare for Christmas season," SSI president Anthony Huang said.

The group distributes some high-end and luxury brands in the country.

Metro Manila was placed under Alert Level 2 on Nov. 5.

