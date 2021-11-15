MANILA - Cash remittances from overseas Filipinos coursed through banks grew 5.2 percent growth to $2.737 billion in September compared to the same month last year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Monday.

This brought total cash remittances from January to September, to $23.117 billion, up 5.6 percent compared to the first 9 months of 2020, the BSP added.

“The expansion in cash remittances was due to the increase in receipts from land-based and sea-based workers, which rose by 6.2 percent (to $2.156 billion from $2.031 billion) and 1.9 percent (to $581 million from $570 million), respectively,” the BSP said.

Personal remittances in September meanwhile reached $3 billion, 4.8 percent higher than in the same month last year.

From January to September, personal remittances were up 5.7 percent to $25.7 billion.

The United States, Malaysia, Taiwan, and South Korea contributed largely to the increase in remittances in January-September 2021, the central bank said.

In terms of country origin, the US registered the highest share of overall remittances at 40.8 percent in the first nine months of 2021, followed by Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Taiwan, Qatar, and South Korea.

The Philippines is one of the biggest recipients of remittances, which power household consumption and drive the economy.

