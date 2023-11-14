Converge offers free WiFi at NAIA, soon in other airports

MANILA - Fiber broadband provider Converge has launched its free WiFi service at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. It earlier offered the service at terminal 4, and soon in other NAIA terminals and provincial airports as well.

Converge CEO & Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy said the company is spending a huge amount of money for the ‘Free Pure Fiber WiFi’ project at the airport. Though he didn’t say exactly how much they are spending, he jokingly said it’s possible that it may reach a billion pesos. He later clarified that the WiFi service they are putting at the airport is industrial WiFi, and not those seen at homes.

Uy said there is a need to upgrade the WiFi service at the country’s main gateway because it will be leave a good impression to arriving tourists at NAIA.

“Everywhere you go especially in Hong Kong, other countries, all the airports, they have strong and quality internet,” said Uy.

Manila International Airport Authority OIC Bryan Co welcomed the free WiFi service of Converge as it will add the free WiFi service given by Globe and Smart. He noted that with the rising number of passengers, WiFi speed sometimes slows down, hence there is a need for another internet provider.

“We've been getting some inputs about the speed that's been provided to them whenever they log in to their devices. That's why based on that necessity or that need determined by our customer service, we very much welcome the development of welcoming Converge,” said Uy pertaining to the speed of the current two telcos which can sometimes lag due to the influx of passengers.

Converge has activated 120 access points at NAIA 3 and it can be accessed for 2 hours per day per passenger. Converge subscriber however will get additional 6 hrs if they inout their account number in the login page. Speed will also vary depending on the device.

Uy plans to put up free WiFi at NAIA 2 next month and NAIA by early next year. He said free WiFi will also be put up in all the airports across the country by 2024.