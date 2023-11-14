MANILA - Financial education will be integrated into the curriculum of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and in the training of members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas during the opening of the Financial Education Stakeholders Congress 2023.

The programs were crafted by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and its partner agencies to promote financial literacy among students and civil servants.

TESDA Executive Director David Bugallon shared that their e-learning program has an array of topics on managing finances such as budgeting and saving, investments, and debt management.

While TESDA has always offered entrepreneurial courses to those enrolled in skills training, Bugallon underscored the importance of imparting financial literacy to Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) learners.

“Halimbawa for the OFWs, they earn hard money abroad and they send money here. Sa family members, there’s a problem on how to invest. So, when the worker comes home, walang investment,” Bugallon said.

“For those working, how to make use of their money, where to invest?” he added

TESDA’s e-learning modules include lessons, videos and interactive activities on financial literacy. Assessments are also available to gauge the student’s learning.

The e-learning program of TESDA is currently under pilot testing to selected students.

It is targeted to be launched for public access by January 2024, according to Bugallon.

Aside from TVET learners, the Armed Forces of the Philippines will likewise incorporate an e-learning program to their personnel training.

AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. believes that civil servants need to be financially literate for their families’ welfare.

”Through this partnership, we’re able to go beyond our mandate of providing top-notch technical combat skills to our personnel and take earnestly the welfare of their dependents. We always find ways to provide our families with stable and secure futures,” Brawner said.