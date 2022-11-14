MANILA - Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures Inc said on Monday it reversed its P35 million net loss after posting a P454 million net income in the first 9 months of 2022 as dine-in sales continued to recover

Systemwide sales reached a record high of P3.8 billion in the third quarter, which brought the total for the first 9 months of the year to P9.6 billion, Shakey's said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"This performance can be attributed to the continued resurgence of dine-in sales as mobility further improved in the country. With dine-in contributions on the rise and off-premise holding steady driven by PIZZA's initiatives to support delivery and carry out, PIZZA saw a significant jump in its topline," the company said.

Like most restaurants, Shakey's improved its delivery service during the lockdowns to reach consumers. It has also launched "park and order" as well as "rolling stores" to drive off-premise growth.

Aside from Shakey’s Pizza, the company also operates the Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken & Sauce Bar and Potato Corner, among others.

