GT Capital net income climbs 72 percent in Jan-Sept despite rising inflation

MANILA - GT Capital Holdings Inc said Monday its consolidated net income rose 72 percent to P15 billion in the first 9 months of the year from P8.7 billion in the same comparable period.

Core net income rose 41 percent to P11.3 billion, GT Capital told the stock exchange.

Strong growth was driven by Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co (Metrobank), Toyota Motor Philippines and Federal Land Inc supported by its associate Metro Pacific Investments Corp, GT Capital said.

"The recovery momentum of our businesses remained steady despite rising inflation, interest rates and foreign exchange volatility. Strategic initiatives undertaken over the past years are now coming to fruition," GT Capital President Carmelo Maria Luza Bautista said.

"Overall, we remain confident that our core businesses will remain resilient as we face the macroeconomic headwinds into the coming year," he added.

Metrobank posted a net income of P23.4 billion, Toyota Motor Philippines with a net income of P4.4 billion and Federal Land Inc's profits reached P4.2 billion, the company said.

