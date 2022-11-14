MANILA - Qualified national government workers will receive their year-end cash gift bonus starting Nov. 15, the Department of Budget and Management said on Monday.

In a statement, the DBM said the total budget for the grant of the year-end bonus for qualified civilian and military/uniformed personnel in various national government agencies is P56,733,480,000.

Meanwhile, the total appropriations under the FY 2022 General Appropriations Act (GAA) is P8,619,540,000.

“The release of the year-end bonus and cash gift is provided naman po under our GAA for this year. For sure, many of our fellow government workers have been looking forward to this," Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said.

"We wish to remind our fellow government workers to budget and spend wisely, as what we would always promote here at the DBM,” she added.

The DBM said the year-end bonus is equivalent to 1 month basic pay as of Oct. 31 and the cash gift of P5,000 shall be given to qualified government personnel not earlier than Nov. 15 of the current year.

Year-end bonus and cash gift shall be given to the qualified personnel subject to the following conditions:

• personnel has rendered at least a total or an aggregate of four (4) months of service from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31 of the current year

• personnel remains to be in the government service as of Oct. 31 of the same year.

