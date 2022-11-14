MANILA - Alliance Global Group Inc said its net income for the first 3 quarters of the year reached P17.1 billion while revenues surged despite domestic and international challenges.

Consolidated revenues surged to P128.4 billion from January to September, higher by 17 percent compared to the P110.1 billion in the same period last year, the Andrew Tan-led firm said told the stock exchange.

"The group managed to sustain its strong core performance as our diversified portfolio continued to seize the various opportunities in the domestic and international markets despite the volatile macro environment," AGI Chief Executive Officer Kevin Tan said.

"We have maintained competitive position in all our business segments as we relied on our improved brand equity, aggressive creative marketing strategies and extensive distribution network," he added.

AGI's portfolio includes Megaworld Corp, Travellers International Hotel Group INc, Emperador Inc, Golden Arches Development Cor and Infracorp Development Corp.

Megaworld reported a P9.7 billion net income, up 12 percent for the first 9 months of the year. Megaworld's real estate investment trust company MREIT, meanwhile, posted a net income of P2 billion for the first 9 months of 2022.

Emperador, which recently announced its secondary listing at the Singapore Exchange, posted P42.6 billion in revenues for the first 9 months with profits of P7.2 billion.

