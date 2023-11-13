Solons want ‘half rice’ mandatory in resto menus

MANILA - Two House lawmakers on Monday filed bills seeking to require eateries to offer half-cup rice options to their customers.

Agap Party List Rep. Nicanor Briones has filed House Bill 9511 while Quezon 4th District Rep. Keith Micah Tan filed House Bill 9510 which both require food establishments to offer “half-rice" in their menus.

Tan's bill requires half rice as 100 grams of cooked rice and this bill penalizes those who fail to provide the option with P5,000 for the first offense, P10,000 for the 2nd offense, and P20,000 for the 3rd offense as well as the suspension of license or permit to operate for 30 days for the 3rd offense and subsequent offenses.

"Recently, the Department of Agriculture, particularly the DA-Philippine Rice Research Institute has called on Congress to revive the proposal by requiring food establishments to offer a half-cup rice serving option to reduce food wastage," Tan said in his explanatory note.

Tan said his proposal is a refiled version of previous proposals by then-Senator now President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the 16th Congress and Quezon Rep. Helen Tan in the 17th Congress.

Briones' proposal similarly defines half-cup rice as 100 grams of cooked rice but it imposes higher penalties: P20,000 for the 1st offense, P50,000 for the 2nd offense, and P100,000 for the 3rd offense as well as suspension of license or permit to operate for 30 days on the 3rd and subsequent offenses.

Briones cited a study of the Department of Science and Technology in 2018 which stated that rice has been one of the top most wasted foods in the Filipino household.

"The Philippine Rice Research Institute recently reported that 2 tablespoons of rice are wasted by every person in the country daily. This is equivalent to 385,000 metric tons of rice or rice worth 7.2B which could have been allocated to feed around 2.5M Filipinos." Briones said.

Briones also said in his explanatory note that the measure will lead to more savings for Filipinos.