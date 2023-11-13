A solar plant and wind farm operated by Energy Development Corp in Burgos, Ilocos Norte. Handout photo

MANILA - Majority of Filipinos believe that it is important to increase the use of renewable energy.

In a Pulse Asia Survey commissioned by Stratbase ADR Institute, 85 percent or 17 out of 20 Filipinos responded that increasing the use of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower is crucial.

The survey also showed most respondents from Metro Manila and Visayas answered in the affirmative registering 94 percent and 92 percent respectively.

Adverse effects of climate change in past extreme weather events in these areas may have been a factor in the respondents’ insights, according to Ateneo de Manila University Associate Professor Dr. Majah-Leah Ravago.

“Interesting din sa Visayas region na mataas din. That also may be because of their experience with (Typhoon) Yolanda. Kasi they had that first-hand experience, ‘yong storm surge na nag-emerge lang during that Yolanda. Isa ‘yong ang reason bakit ‘yong concerns ng climate change nasa kanila,” Ravago explained.

An assessment by the Cross Dependency Initiative listed Metro Manila and some provinces in Visayas like Samar, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte as among the provinces in the Philippines at risk for climate change damage.

Ravago added that electricity prices are higher on average, particularly in areas with electric cooperatives as power distributors.

“There are coops na inefficient. If you compare ‘yong mga coops versus the privately-used, because privately-used, more efficient ang management. Mas maayos so nagrere-down ‘yong sa prices kaya mas mataas ang prices sa region na run by coop. Not all coop naman ay inefficient pero mas marami,” she said.

Ravago also pointed out that as the government pushes to increase the renewable energy share in the country’s generation mix, bottlenecks in transmission should be addressed as well.

“Minsan ang mga residents in the region, especially sa Visayas na may geothermal o kahit sa Ilocos na ang daming renewable, andito itong mga ito pero ang mahal ng kuryente. Kasi ‘yong generation companies na ‘yon, once it’s injected into the system, hindi naman sa kanila necessarily made-deliver ‘yong electricity. It’s the coop who’s contracting with other generation companies that dictate the price that is being charged on the consumer for the particular region,” Ravago said.

To attract investors for renewable energy sources, Ravago emphasized the importance of streamlining business processes with the operationalization of Ease of Doing Business and Energy Virtual One-Stop-Shop and easing of regulatory requirements.

Department of Energy Assistant Secretary Mylene Capongcol of the National Renewable Energy Program recognized the need for the government to team up with the private sector to achieve its renewable energy target.

“Ia-unlock natin ang barriers to the RE developmet - permits, licensing ‘yong presence ng infrastructure… ‘Yong market development support natin sa mga investors or RE developers kasi hindi naman sila magtatayo ng planta kung walang bibili sa kanilang generation,” Capongcol said.

The DOE said it is coordinating with various government agencies to ensure that transmission lines are in place that will connect renewable energy plants to power distributors.

The National Renewable Energy Program aims to up the country’s renewable energy share in the generation mix to 30 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2050.