Cebu Pacific's Q3 net income back in black at P1.3 billion

MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Monday said it booked a net income of P1.3 billion in the third quarter amid strong demand for travel.

This was a turnaround from the airline’s net loss of P2.5 billion last year during the period, as well as 2019’s net loss of P384 million.

“CEB continued its financial recovery in the third quarter, and we remain optimistic on its future growth” said Mark Cezar, Chief Finance Officer.

The budget carrier said it saw a notable increase in travel demand in the July to September period, which it attributed to the change in school calendars, which shifted graduation and school breaks.

“This strengthened travel demand not only for domestic, but also for international markets, particularly evident on routes with high OFW population,” the company said.

Cebu Pacific said it booked P23.3 billion in revenues in Q3 which was 39 percent higher than in 2022 and 23 percent higher than in 2019.

Its operating expenses meanwhile climbed to P21 billion, both higher than last year and 2019 by 5 percent and 16 percent, respectively due to higher fuel costs and the addition of more aircraft.