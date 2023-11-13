7-Eleven warns vs SEC-flagged firm soliciting investments

MANILA - The operator of the 7-Eleven chain of convenience stores on Monday warned against businesses using its brand to solicit investments from the public.

Philippine Seven Corp said it is the official licensee of 7-Eleven in the country and that it is not in any way affiliated in any way with "7-Eleven Electronic Commerce Limited" or "7-Eleven Electronic Commerce Limited-Passi Branch."

The company made the announcement after the Securities and Exchange Commission warned against dealing with the business entities.

The SEC said the firms are doing unauthorized solicitation of investments without the necessary license from the Commission.

Other entities that the SEC warned against are:

AJC 888 INC

DT TRADING DATA/DATA TECHNOLOGY TRADING

BETTER EXPERIENCE

NEW GEN-Z HOLDINGS MARKETING GROUP

KAMAYO SEAFOODS BUFFET/KAMAYO SEAFOODS FRANCHISING AND CO-OWNERSHIP PROGRAM/KAMAYO FOOD PARK CO-OWNERSHIP PROGRAM

HEDGE BIT TRADING INC.

ZTOCK operated and offered by WETRADE TECHNOLOGIES PTE LTD

The agency said some of these groups' investment schemes resemble a Ponzi or pyramid scam where investors earn through recruitment fees instead of the sale of actual products/services.