People visit the Night Market in the Greenhills Shopping Center during its launch on November 4, 2021. The night market is one of the mall’s attractions for the upcoming Christmas season and will be open from 4 pm to 11 pm, from November 4, 2021, until January 7, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Starting a business is exciting. From the discussions, planning, and even fine-tuning the concept, there is always excitement, which reaches its peak when the business’ doors are finally opened to the public.

But after a while, you may begin to feel less excited about your business. Suddenly the vision and the path to success become blurry.

What do we mean by excitement? It's a feeling or state of being very happy or delighted with something. It's an emotional response to something positive.

When you find yourself losing this, consider the following tips.

1.) Identify the reasons for your diminished enthusiasm and how you can remedy the situation.

What could be the factors that led you to lose enthusiasm? Could this be a slump in sales? Are your employees are merely going along? Or are significant concerns with your stakeholders?

If you are not excited about your business, then there is no point in doing anything else. If you're bored at work, you won't enjoy much of anything. So you may become irritable and impatient. Other people around you will notice these changes in mood and behavior.

But if you're having fun at work, you'll probably have more energy than usual. You might also find yourself smiling more often. And this will make other people around you smile too. It is called contagious enthusiasm.

2.) Be Ready to implement changes.

Change your business model if it is no longer working. If you need to make amendments to the company's core values or do a product review, by all means, do it. The reason your excitement is waning may be due to the business' waning relevance amid changing times.

Don't be afraid of failure, but don't let it become a habit either. If you fail at something once, try again and learn what went wrong the first time so you can avoid making those mistakes next time.

People often say failure is a wake-up call. I have witnessed many who took a pause and relaunched a business with a keen competitive edge.

Learn how to say NO! You will make more money by saying No than Yes. One cannot always accept any idea or suggestion for the sake of having excitement. Instead, be discriminating and discern what can be much better for the company. How will the vision be beneficial to all, including the customers? Remember the business structure. Draw up a long-term, recession-proof business plan.

3.) Get your employees excited about their work. How can they be more productive, happier, and engaged at the same time? It's possible if you know how to make this happen.

Business owners may need to sell and convince the employees of the renewed business objectives. The employees are an integral part of the business growth. Seek for honest to goodness opinions and suggestions. Gather and organize a group of customers to hear what they have to say. Seek expert advice for guidance.

The spark of excitement can only come from you as a business owner. Never waste time sulking or feeling so depressed.

As the famous brand, Nike would say, "Just Do IT."

-----

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Butz Bartolome

website: https://www.butzbartolome.com

RELATED VIDEO