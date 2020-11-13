WalangTubig: Maynilad announces service interruptions on Nov. 13

MANILA - Maynilad announced Friday several areas will continue to experience service interruptions amid water quality issues following typhoon Ulysses.

Water from dams continues to be turbid, or cloudy because of suspended particulates, the company said.

"We regret that we will not be able to normalize water supply for our affected customers until rains over the Ipo watershed stop and the turbidity level goes down to manageable levels," Maynilad said in its 8 a.m. advisory.

On its Facebook page, Maynilad announced which areas were going to have water service issues.

Typhoon Ulysses raised water levels above historical highs in Ipo Dam, causing turbidity.

Maynilad is deploying mobile water tankers and managing water pressure to ease the impact of reduced water production.