PSE to resume trading Friday

ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) will resume its trading and settlement activities Friday, November 13, more than a day after Typhoon Ulysses slammed into the country.

In a memorandum released Thursday, PSE said clearing and settlement services at the Securities Clearing Corporation (SEC) of the Philippines will also resume its normal operations.

It earlier suspended its trading activities after state weather bureau PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 3 over Metro Manila.

Malacañang also had suspended classes in all public schools and work in government offices in Metro Manila and other regions due to the typhoon.