PLDT says restoring last-mile services in Bicol

MANILA - PLDT-Smart is in the final stages of restoring its telco services in Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, and Albay but connectivity issues remain in areas affected by typhoon Ulysses, the telco said Friday.

Smart services are back to normal except in Marikina, Tarlac, and Bulacan where customers may experience connectivity issues due to ongoing repairs, PLDT said.

"Our goal is to keep everyone connected, as we restore telco services disrupted by the passage of typhoons," said Cathy Yang, PLDT first vice president.

Smart said it has extended free data, call and text credits to subscribers in affected areas, as well as providing free calls, and setting up free charging and WiFi stations.

PLDT-Smart said affected areas included Marikina, Valenzuela, Rizal, Aurora, Sorsogon, Camarines Sur, Marinduque, Pampanga, Bulacan, Albay and Camarines Norte.

PLDT-Smart provided communication support to the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (APSEMO) and the local government unit of Marikina.

It also installed a crisis command center to better communicate with customers.