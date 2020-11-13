Globe rewards may be sent to typhoon relief through ABS-CBN, Ayala foundations

Globe Telecom Facebook page

MANILA— Globe rewards points may now be donated to typhoon relief as the telecoms firm has partnered with the ABS-CBN Foundation and Ayala Foundation to gather aid for victims of Typhoon Ulysses.

Globe subscribers may donate their rewards to the two foundations through downloading the Globe Rewards app on iOS and Android.

They can also send any amount via GCash's Pay Bills menu to ABS-CBN Foundation or #UlyssesPHAid.

Proceeds of the fundraising will go to addressing immediate needs of communities badly affected by the typhoon, which caused severe flooding in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon.

Globe also provided free data, calls, and texts for connectivity of affected Globe and TM users.

