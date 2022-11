Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Gasoline and kerosene prices are set to increase, as demand picks up with the winter season approaching, industry estimates show.

Kerosene prices are expected to increase by P1.30 to P1.50 per liter.

Meanwhile, gasoline prices could have an uptick of P0.75 to P1 per liter. This is the second straight week that gas prices will increase.

Diesel prices, however, will fall for a second straight week at P0.25 to P0.50 per liter.

More details to follow