November electric rates higher due to Malampaya maintenance shutdown: Meralco

MANILA - Electric rates in November are higher compared to the previous month due to the Malampaya maintenance shutdown in October that triggered a spike in generation charges, Meralco said Friday.

The overall rate for a typical household rose to P9.4630 per kWh from last month's P9.1374 "due to higher generation charge," Meralco said in an advisory.

This translates to an increase of around P65 in the total bill of a residential customer consuming 200 kWh, the utility distributor said.

Generation charge for the month rose to P5.3346 per kWh from last month's P5.0435 due to the Malampaya natural gas facility maintenance shutdown.

The Malampaya facilty was shut from Oct. 2 to Oct. 25. The tight supply in energy put the Luzon grid on Yellow Alert on Oct. 20, Meralco said.

"The shutdown resulted in higher costs of power from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) and Independent Power Producers (IPPS)," Meralco said.

Meralco said it coordinated with some suppliers to defer the collection of portions of their generation costs. These will be charged subsequently on a staggered basis over the next 4 months as directed by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

The implementation of a refund which began in March 2021 helped temper the overall increase, Meralco said.

The distributor was mandated by regulators to refund charges that exceeded the actual reading. Meralco earlier implemented meter averaging when the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020.

Meanwhile, lawmakers, as well as several business groups, are urging the government to investigate Dennis Uy's Udenna Corp deals which led to its acquisition of the majority stake in the Malampaya gas field.

