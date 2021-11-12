MANILA— E-commerce platform Shopee said Friday it sold a record 11 million items in the first 5 minutes of its 11.11 Big Christmas sale.

One Filipino electronics seller earned almost P70 million during the first 2 hours alone as the sale helped boost their revenues, Shopee said in a statement.

"Shoppers across the region raced to Shopee to secure the best deals, with 11 million items sold in just the first five minutes of November 11," the platform said.

Visits also spiked 5.5 times during the first 2 hours compared to its daily average, Shopee said.

Shopee said it could be because Filipinos waited for the 11.11 sale to purchase essentials "to maximize their savings."

Health and personal care, home and living and women's apparel were among the hottest product categories for Filipino shoppers, it said.

Consumers continued to stock up on face masks, skincare products and mobile accessories. Clothing items were also in demand, it added.

E-commerce sales have seen a surge during the COVID-19 pandemic as Filipinos preferred to shop within their homes to reduce the risk of infection.

During special events, sales usually skyrocket as cash-strapped Filipinos take advantage of discounts and other perks such as free shipping.

