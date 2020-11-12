YouTube suffers worldwide outage, but most services restored

Screengrab of Downdetector website. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - YouTube experienced a worldwide outage Thursday morning, the video-sharing service confirmed this morning.

In a tweet, Team YouTube said: “If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates.”

If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

Team YouTube said services had been restored around 10 a.m.

...And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us ❤️ https://t.co/1s0qbxQqc6 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

The outage also became a trending topic on Twitter.

Internet outage tracker Downdetector reported that YouTube started having problems at 7:50 a.m. Manila time but appeared to resolving the outage beginning 9:20 a.m.

Tech news website The Verge also reported that its staffer began noticing long loading times for YouTube videos a few hours ago.

“The issue appeared to affect other services that use the YouTube infrastructure too, including YouTube TV and the movies and TV shows you’d purchase through Google TV (formerly known as Google Play Movies & TV). We couldn’t load them,” The Verge said.

Engadget, another popular tech news website, also said YouTube was having problems.

“While the website itself still works, it’s impossible for us to actually play a video, as it gets stuck in an infinite loading loop. The YouTube TV premium streaming service is also affected, and so is YouTube Music.”

ABS-CBN’s YouTube channels were also affected this morning but have been restored. ABS-CBN News is doing a round the clock livestream coverage of typhoon Ulysses on its YouTube channels.