WaterInterruption: Maynilad notes 'high turbidity level' in raw water due to Ulysses

Residents of BF Resort, Las Piñas fetch water from the nearest deep well due to lack of water supply from Maynilad on Tuesday. Water interruption was experienced in large parts of Parañaque, Las Piñas and Cavite on Monday due to a busted water valve of Maynilad. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Maynilad Water Services on Thursday said some of its customers will experience water interruption starting 7 am as the turbidity level of raw water increased.

"Tumaas ang turbidity level o paglabo ng raw water mula sa Ipo Dam dulot ng malakas na pag-ulan na dala ng Typhoon Ulysses. Para masigurong maayos pa rin ang quality ng tubig na inyong matatanggap, kailangang magbawas ng production ang aming water treatment plants," Maynilad said in an advisory.

(Turbidity level of raw water increased from Ipo Dam due to strong rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses. To ensure the quality of water our customers will receive, our treatment plants will cut production) Maynilad added it will continue to monitor the quality of raw water from Ipo dam.

It advised customers that once service resumes, allow water to run through until the water is clear.