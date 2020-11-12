Storms cost Philippines 1-2 pct of GDP: stock analyst

Bikers walk a flooded portion of R-10 road in Navotas, Nov. 12, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News



MANILA - A stock analyst said storms historically cost the Philippines around 1 percent to 2 percent of its gross domestic product.

Philam Asset Management’s Junie Banaag said this could be at least P195 billion, or already thrice the cashflow of the country’s largest conglomerate - SM investments.

However, he said this can be offset if the government spends enough on rebuilding efforts.

Meanwhile, Banaag sees the local equities market pulling back soon.