Home  >  Business

Storms cost Philippines 1-2 pct of GDP: stock analyst

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 12 2020 01:22 PM

Bikers walk a flooded portion of R-10 road in Navotas, Nov. 12, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News


MANILA - A stock analyst said storms historically cost the Philippines around 1 percent to 2 percent of its gross domestic product. 

Philam Asset Management’s Junie Banaag said this could be at least P195 billion, or already thrice the cashflow of the country’s largest conglomerate - SM investments. 

Watch more in iWantTFC

However, he said this can be offset if the government spends enough on rebuilding efforts. 

Meanwhile, Banaag sees the local equities market pulling back soon. 

Read More:  natural disasters effect on economy   calamity impact on economy   stock analyst   ANC  