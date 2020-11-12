Storms cost Philippines 1-2 pct of GDP: stock analyst

MANILA - A stock analyst said storms historically cost the Philippines around 1 percent to 2 percent of its gross domestic product.
Philam Asset Management’s Junie Banaag said this could be at least P195 billion, or already thrice the cashflow of the country’s largest conglomerate - SM investments.
However, he said this can be offset if the government spends enough on rebuilding efforts.
Meanwhile, Banaag sees the local equities market pulling back soon.
