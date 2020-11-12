Home  >  Business

Singaporean fund GIC to acquire 17.5 pct stake in AC Energy for P20-B

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 12 2020 05:45 PM

MANILA - AC Energy on Thursday said Singapore-based fund GIC Private Limited will acquire a 17.5 percent stake in the company for P20 billion, a transaction in line with AC Energy's expansion to international markets.

The deal will be finalized this month, it said after getting approval from AC Energy's board.

GIC will acquire the shares through a mix of subscription to AC Energy Philippines shares and property-for-shares swap subject to regulatory approvals.

"The Investment, which will be implemented through a combination of subscription to 4 billion primary shares (via a private placement) and purchase of secondary shares from AC Energy, will be at a price of P2.97 per share on a post-SRO basis and is subject to agreed price adjustments. The price represents a 25% premium to the board-approved SRO price of P2.37 per share. The terms of ACEN’s SRO, including the offer price, are subject to approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission," AC Energy parent firm Ayala Corp said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Aside from solar farm projects across the Philippines, AC Energy has renewable energy projects in Vietnam and India.

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  AC Energy   Ayala energy   energy   renewable energy   investment   foreign investment   GIC Private Limited   GIC   Arran Investment Pte Ltd   Arran   Singapore   Asia Pacific   Asia Pacific expansion   business expansion  