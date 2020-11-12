NLEX, SLEX, other tollways report some roads impassable due to Ulysses

A man walks along Maharlika Highway with almost zero visibility due to heavy rainfall brought by typhoon Ulysses in Camarines Norte, Bicol Region on Wednesday. Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains could be experienced over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Aurora, Bulacan, Pampanga, and Bataan between Wednesday night to early Thursday morning, according to weather bureau PAGASA. Rob Reyes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Major tollways have reported impassable roads on Thursday due to flooding caused by Typhoon Ulysses.

The Department of Transportation advised the public to exercise care and caution in traveling as some roads are impassable or slippery due to floods.

The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) said some roads were not passable for all classes.

Bocaue Northbound before the interchange up to Tambobong

Bocaue Southbound from Bocaue bridge to Bocaue Southbound Interchange

Sta Rita Southbound entry

Tabang Southbound entry

Balagtas Southbound entry

Marilao Northbound

The rest of NLEX and the whole stretch of Subic-Clark-Tarlac expressway (SCTex) are passable, Metro Pacific Tollways Corp said.

For CAVITEX, the Pacific Drive exit to D. Macapagal Blvd. is closed to traffic due to floods. Northbound motorists are advised to take the MIA Road Intersection Exit.

For southbound travelers, the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) operator said three lanes are already passable from San Pedro to Alaska area as of 12:45 pm after being submerged in floodwaters earlier in the day.

Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon and Visayas have experienced torrential rains and flooding as typhoon Ulysses passed through Luzon landmass this Thursday.